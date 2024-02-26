The intruder detection and alarm signalling manufacturer Texecom reports two appointments to their EMEA team. Joining as Regional Sales Manager covering Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Latin America, Marc Brioen has over 30 years sales experience across the technology sector, including with an alarm installation business. Marc also holds an electrical diploma, providing him with the knowledge and expertise to support professional security installers, the firm adds.

Marc said: “I’m very pleased to be joining a global leader in the security industry. During my induction period it is very clear Texecom provide industry leading professionally graded solutions which are highly regarded across the globe. I am looking forward to building upon the great relationships we already have with our distribution partners and installer customer customers whilst building new ones in the future.”

And to support the Benelux region, Marc Van Den Beld joins as Regional Sales Support. With several years’ experience in computing, networking and telecommunications, Marc has a technical background supporting customers across a range of industries. Most recently he spent 15 years at an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) in the Netherlands, providing support to all stakeholders including end users, security companies and the emergency services, and installers.

Marc Van Den Beld said: “As Texecom continues the journey into Primary Alarm Signalling with the Texecom Monitor platform and wider digital services, I am pleased to be joining the business at this exciting stage. My main aim will be to utilise skills and experience and apply these to the Texecom installer customer base and our ARC partners to deliver industry leading security solutions for each and every application.”

Both Marcs will report to Thomas Vanden Wyngaerdt, Head of EMEA Sales. He said: “I’m delighted to have Marc and Marc join the Texecom team. Their experience and expertise will become invaluable and demonstrates our commitment to our professional security installers, distribution partners and authorised ARC partners in the EMEA region.”

The new starters have already begun meeting with customers, ARCs and distribution partners, the firm adds.

Visit https://www.texe.com/.