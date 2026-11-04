Alarm signalling agreement

The south London-based installer of alarms and provider of related security services to the capital and the Home Counties Banham Security has extended its agreement with AddSecure for a further two years. Banham will continue to use AddSecure’s alarm signalling solutions across its UK operations.

The two companies say that they will explore how AddSecure’s connected solutions can support Banham’s customers, Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) operations and continued business growth. Potential areas of collaboration include connected alerting, secure connectivity, operational communications, CCTV applications, lone worker protection and emergency response. The companies will also explore white-labelling, product development and opportunities to integrate additional connected services into Banham’s ARC offering.

Nick Whiting, VP Alarm Signalling at AddSecure said: “Extending our agreement with Banham is an important step in developing our long-term relationship. By combining Banham’s security expertise and established ARC operations with AddSecure’s broad portfolio of secure connected solutions, we see strong potential to create additional value for Banham and its customers.”

And Roger Kay, Associate Director ARC at Banham said: “AddSecure gives us the technology and flexibility to expand our connected services and continue protecting both people and property. We look forward to building on our relationship and exploring new opportunities together.”

The firms say that the next stage of the partnership will focus on identifying specific applications, commercial opportunities and integration requirements.

Photo by Mark Rowe.