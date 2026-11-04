HID acquires inepro ID

The identity security product company HID has acquired inepro ID, a provider of contactless authentication for secure print release and identity management. inepro ID is part of inepro Group, a Dutch technology company based in Nieuw-Vennep.

Founded in the 1990s, inepro ID specializes in RFID and BLE authentication for facility management and identification. inepro ID’s solutions are used primarily in Europe, with a growing presence in North and Latin America. Applications include secure cloud printing and document flow control, smart locker management, and micropayment and user activity registration.

Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID said: “Customers want an identity experience that is part of a larger ecosystem, including interactions from the door to the printer, the locker, the workstation and beyond. inepro ID strengthens our ecosystem with their expertise in secure print. We look forward to welcoming the team to the HID family, and together we will further extend trusted identities to how people work every day.”

The inepro ID products include credential-agnostic readers, software, and services. Its Spider reader family includes embedded readers for printers and lockers, besides desktop and portable readers for authentication at workstations, digital boards, and cash registers. HID says this makes it better positioned across a variety of use cases and geographies.

Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of Identification Technologies at HID, said, “Demand for RFID-based secure print is rising worldwide, driven by stronger security requirements and the shift to shared, flexible workspaces. inepro ID brings proven technology and deep expertise in this market and HID brings global reach. Together, we will help more customers protect sensitive documents and authenticate users more easily, across a broader range of credential technologies.”

inepro ID is now part of HID’s Identification Technologies (IDT) Business Area, joining HID’s OMNIKEY desktop reader authentication products. HID says that it’s committed to supporting inepro ID customers and partners while building on its credential-agnostic approach.

Jeroen Pynenburg, CEO inepro Group BV, said: “With the Spider reader family, our team has built a strong foundation for smart, reliable, and credential-agnostic identification. We are proud of what we have achieved together. By bringing our ID business into HID, we are opening an exciting new chapter, creating opportunities for our technology and our people to grow and succeed on a global scale. For inepro Group, this marks a positive and deliberate step forward: building on our heritage of innovation while bringing renewed focus, energy, and ambition to the next phase of growth in smart energy metering and energy intelligence. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for both businesses.”