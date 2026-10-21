Ranger’s latest acquisition

Pictured is the latest acquisition by Ranger, Midlands-based D&G Security Systems. Pictured left to right are Ian Teader, CSO of Ranger; Martin Donald, Regional Director – Midlands at Ranger, Bev Griffiths, Office Manager at D&G Security Systems; Darren Griffiths, Managing Director of D&G Security Systems. and Mark Bridges, Ranger CEO.

Founded in 2011 and based in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, D&G has domestic, commercial and industrial customers across the public and private sectors. The firm installs intruder alarms, CCTV, access control, security lighting and fire alarms. Ranger in the region already has Midlands-based businesses, Ignis Fire Protection – a fire alarm, detection and security business based in Solihull – and MarkOne Safety Solutions – a Stourbridge-based specialist in fire safety and emergency lighting systems.

D&G’s leadership will remain in place alongside its engineers and support staff, continuing to coordinate business operations and drawing on the scale and support of the wider Ranger Group, which is seeking to build a one-stop shop for fire and security installations.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Darren and the D&G team to Ranger. Since 2011, they’ve built a strong reputation for providing a reliable, personal service to their customers – exactly the kind of like-minded, customer-centric business we want to partner with. Alongside Ignis and MarkOne, D&G will help us further strengthen our presence in the Midlands and give customers access to a broader range of fire and security services, all as part of our mission to create a fire and security platform that is truly national in scope.”

And Darren Griffiths, Director of D&G Security Systems, said: “Over the last 15 years, we’ve put providing best-in-class customer service at the heart of what D&G does. Joining Ranger means we can keep doing exactly that, with the added benefits of being part of a national fire and security platform.

“It’s an exciting next step for our business and our team, and I’m looking forward to working closely with other Group businesses as we continue to cement Ranger as the go-to national provider for all fire and security needs.”

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