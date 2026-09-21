The intruder alarm manufacturer HKC Security has launched SecureRewards, an installer loyalty programme. It allows installers to earn points through everyday business, including purchasing and registering HKC intruder alarms, activating SecureComm connections, attending training courses, and submitting case studies. Points can then be redeemed via a dedicated platform against a range of rewards, including business support benefits, exclusive merchandise and lifestyle gift vouchers.

The scheme includes training delivered by HKC, as well as access to member-only offers and discounts. The firm, part of the physical security product manufacturer Assa Abloy, says the scheme has been created to provide installers with value every time they choose HKC, while supporting business growth and strengthening installer engagement across the UK and Ireland.

Damian Lloyd, Marketing Lead at HKC, said: “SecureRewards has been developed to recognise the continued support and loyalty of our installer network while giving them access to meaningful rewards that support both their business and day-to-day work. We wanted to create a programme that goes beyond transactions and genuinely rewards engagement with HKC, whether that’s through product installations, SecureComm activations, training participation or ongoing collaboration with the brand.

“These new initiatives also build on the support we already provide through dual-branded brochures, marketing collateral and other resources designed to help installers promote their businesses professionally and win new opportunities. This reflects our ongoing commitment to putting installers first and helping them grow with HKC.”

To join, an installer uses their SmartLink credentials including installer ID number and main company email address.