AI-powered analytics in edge cameras

IDIS, the South Korean manufacturer of video tech, is adding to its range of edge AI cameras, offering ‘deep learning’ video analytics across commercial premises, public spaces and perimeters

Able to tell apart vehicles and humans and other objects, the new IDIS edge AI range reduces false alarms, the product firm says; and aids forensic search and investigation thanks to metadata.

The plug-and-play and (for the United States) NDAA compliant cameras, come with the up to 98 per cent accurate IDIS Deep Learning Engine on the edge, for detection and auto-tracking of suspicious individuals and vehicles and response to alerts for intrusion, line cross, and loitering events.

Nine new models are being launched, including 2MP and 5MP bullets, domes and turrets, and models featuring NIR Lightmaster technology for evidential image capture in the dark, wide dynamic range (WDR), H.265 compression and IDIS Intelligent Codec offering storage and bandwidth savings, alarm and audio in and out, IK10 and IP67 ratings, IDIS Smart Failover, ONVIF support, and outdoor models with heaters.

The 4MP Edge AI PTZ (DC-S6481HRA) in action in this video, features 36x zoom, automated or manual AI tracking, and night vision up to 400 metres, aimed at expansive areas, risk critical applications and perimeter protection. The camera offers operators two options for tracking suspicious individuals or objects: automatically, based on pre-set events using IDIS Deep Learning Analytics; or manually, using cost-free client software, IDIS Center VMS, by selecting a person of interest with a mouse click. Both options allow users to track subjects’ movements over distances, using AI.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “With these latest innovative launches, our range of edge AI cameras has been significantly extended to include models for the widest range of surveillance applications and challenges. “Together these new cameras, powered by the up to 98pc accurate IDIS Deep Learning Engine, make it easy for systems integrators and end-users to add transformative video analytics capabilities to any surveillance operation to improve response times to critical events and increase operational efficiency.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.