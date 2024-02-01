Hanwha Vision has launched its AI-based radiometric thermal cameras. The range is for customers requiring temperature measurements, from minus 40 to 550 degrees C, in addition to security and surveillance functions. The products are for industrial applications (such as factories and battery rooms, utilities and energy) as well as airports, shipping and mining.

Models include the 8fps versions TNO-C3012TRA/22TRA/32TRA and 30fps versions TNO-C3010TRA/20TRA/30TRA. Integrating AI into radiometric thermal cameras adds to the monitoring of scenes, according to the manufacturer. These cameras classify people and vehicles, even in fog, rain or snow; or darkness, or backlight. This enables operators to protect people and assets, control access to a site, prevent accidents, and monitor for temperature changes in hazardous areas.

The cameras can convey data on temperature changes back to operators, warning them of potential problems with industrial machinery and materials, such as ageing parts and equipment failure. By addressing issues flagged by the cameras, operators can minimise unexpected downtime, for safety and maintenance efficiency. The 17µm pixel size and sensitivity, 30mK Noise Equivalent Temperature Detection (NETD), add to thermal discrimination in challenging scenes with low contrast, such as high-temperature objects in a high-temperature setting, or low-temperature objects in a low-temperature place. The cameras come with QVGA resolution (384×288) and wide-angle lenses (HFoV 90 degrees / 60 degrees/ 37.9 degrees), making them the makers say suited for short-to-medium range monitoring.

The cameras can capture images for the AI to analyse, even in challenging lighting. As for installation, the cameras are light – weighing 1.7kg which is 45 per cent lighter than the closest comparative model, it’s claimed, and compact, in a bullet camera casing. At just 233.5mm in length, they are also more than 40pc smaller than the closest comparative model, according to the firm.

The 8fps cameras also fall outside of the Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime that governs specific goods including cameras with frame rates over 9fps. This makes exporting and importing them simpler, enabling a quicker delivery time, the product company adds.