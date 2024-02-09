You’re Invited to a Sweet Celebration at COP UK’s Bradford Open Day! 🍭

📅22nd March 2024

📍 8 Wellington Business Park, New Lane, Bradford, BD4 8AL

⏰ 10am – 4pm

This is your opportunity to connect with COP’s dedicated team, learn about their cutting-edge products and meet the masterminds behind the scenes – the manufacturers.

🤝 Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey, this event is tailored for everyone!

🧡 Share the news with your network and mark your calendars for a day of networking, learning, and celebration > https://form.jotform.com/240282922724354

