AI people counting for casinos

by Mark Rowe

The German video technology manufacturer Dallmeier will be presenting its solutions for casinos at the WGPC 2024 (World Game Protection Conference) in Las Vegas from February 27 to 29 on stand T1.

Among the company’s products are the modular Domera camera and the 360 degree multi-imager cameras of the Panomera W series. Dallmeier says that its cameras simplify the surveillance of gaming floors with features such as remote adjustment of camera views, 360 degree overviews and “virtual PTZs”.

When changing the layout of gaming tables in casinos, adjusting the installed surveillance cameras can be time-consuming, according to the firm. However, the Domera cameras have an integrated Dallmeier RPod function (Remote Positioning Dome) that enables remote controlled fine adjustment of the lens in three axes. This feature for install lets you adjust the cameras in the event of layout changes. In addition to up to 4K resolution, the cameras features WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) for recording of scenes with very bright and very dark areas, and exposure pre-sets for casinos.

The firm is presenting new functions of the Hemisphere SeMSy video management system and the Panomera W 180 degree and 360 degree panoramic cameras. These functions enable surveillance of large indoor areas with fewer cameras, reducing the time to resolve incidents by more than 80 per cent it’s claimed. Panomera W8 cameras can help gaming managers to make informed decisions by providing AI-based people counting. This can aid the control of gaming table use, increasing the security and efficiency of gaming operations, according to the manufacturer. And video analysis, either in the camera itself or via third-party analysis tools, enables people counting.

See white papers and videos, downloadable from the Dallmeier website at https://www.dallmeier.com/solutions/casino.

