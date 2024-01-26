Data Protection Day

Just as GDPR set the new data privacy standard more than five years ago, GenAI regulation will establish standards for decades, according to Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity. “If you cut through the latest investor buzzwords and media doom-and-gloom, the AI threat is simple: at its core, Artificial Intelligence amplifies our data (in)security.
“Wavestone’s CISO Radar 2024 highlights many of these emerging threats, from hijacking AIs to expose their inner secrets, to manipulating their data ingestion. But peel back the layers, and you’ll find that these attacks are often exploiting flaws that have existed in organisations’ architectures for years, now at unprecedented scale.
“AI’s a match to the current cyber wildfire, but does it deserve more blame than the kerosene we’ve been ignoring for more than a decade? That’s the sort of question legislation like the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act and even less AI-centric regulation like DORA are seeking to answer and remediate.”
Steve Bradford, Senior Vice President EMEA at SailPoint, said: “Organisations need to get on the front foot with protecting their data – not wait to be led by government regulation or red tape. As more data is created, the attack surface grows.
“Ahead of regulation like NIS2 later this year, UK companies are making headway, but three-quarters still need to complete preparations to better protect themselves and their customers. As the threat landscape grows more sophisticated, the stakes have never been higher. The operational downtime, reputational damage, customer loss, and system restoration that follow any data breach can come at a huge cost for businesses. Protecting sensitive information and ensuring access is granted only to those who absolutely need it is essential.”
To access the report, visit https://ex.pn/2024databreachindustryforecast.