Data Protection Day on January 28 aims to raise awareness around the importance of managing and protecting personal data:, such as an individual’s name, number, and email address. Here are some comments, around how it is important for organisations and individuals to recognise the signs, and take the necessary precautions.

Sam Wheeler, SOC Manager at Systal said: “As our daily lives are becoming increasingly attached to the internet, it is imperative to adopt some very basic personal habits to protect our digital data. Updating your passwords regularly and making them strong and unique for each account of yours – such as your email, social media and online banking – are two key measures to keep malicious eyes at bay. Turning on two-factor (2FA/MFA) authentication wherever possible would further help in adding an additional layer of security and keep your devices and applications updated to defend against the latest threats, which are becoming more sophisticated and hostile.

Phishing remains the most prevalent attack method due to its relatively low cost and high success rate, and the advance of AI only furthers this problem, said Niall McConachie, regional director (UK & Ireland) at Yubico. He said: “Unfortunately, organisations aren’t doing enough to upgrade the cybersecurity tools and methods used to protect their staff and customers. As the rate of sophisticated phishing attacks continues to rise, Data Protection Day highlights the critical need for modern, phishing-resistant authentication from businesses and individuals to stay secure.

“It’s clear that traditional username and passwords are no longer sufficient for keeping data secure – but they unfortunately remain one of the most widely used forms of authentication globally. In fact, recent research** has found that 53 percent of employees still use usernames and passwords to authenticate business accounts, putting not only their personal data at risk of phishing attempts but also their organisations’. This can lead to significant reputational and financial damage.

“Basic username and password authentication alone is too easy for attackers to circumvent, allowing unauthorised access to online accounts and personal data. Once a password is stolen, cyber criminals can successfully bypass many forms of legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) such as SMS-based one-time passcodes (OTPs).”