Product and marketing lead

Hanwha Vision has appointed John Lutz Boorman to lead Product and Marketing across Europe from its regional HQ in the UK. John, pictured, has more than 30 years of experience working across business development, sales, product and marketing for distribution and manufacturing companies. He has technical knowledge of security and industry best practices, including for video surveillance, access control and intruder systems.

He will lead the video surveillance product company’s product, solutions and marketing roadmap for Europe. As Head of Product and Marketing and based in the UK, he will set the product and marketing direction, leading the team and activities across the region.

Jeff (Chae Won) Lee, Hanwha Vision Europe’s Managing Director, said: “We are so pleased to welcome John as Head of Product and Marketing for Europe. John has decades of experience in delivering impactful projects in the security industry, with impressive product, sales and marketing knowledge. As Hanwha Vision continues to accelerate across Europe, John will play an important role in ensuring we continue to go above and beyond for our customers.”

And John Lutz Boorman said: “I am thrilled to join the Hanwha Vision team as Head of Product and Marketing for Europe. The company is highly respected and takes a truly innovative approach to product and marketing, with multi-tier and cost-effective offerings that suit a wide variety of applications and industries. I am excited to continue elevating product and marketing, connecting with our customers to deliver exceptional solutions.”

Visit HanwhaVision.eu/.