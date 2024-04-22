Casino cameras

At the new five-star GoldenEye Hotel and Resort in Svilengrad, on the border of Bulgaria and Turkey, the casino run by BC Industries has a 600-camera video surveillance system.

The cameras give 24/7 visibility over gaming tables (gaming floor, pictured) and public areas, image capture and recording of high definition video, real time monitoring for multiple users, and options for targeting of AI analytics. At the hotel meanwhile, cameras cover corridors, communal areas, and back-of-house operations. The IDIS products have been installed by Volga Elektronik to cover the casino, hotel, and car parks.

A mix of 12 megapixel (MP) Super Fisheyes, 8MP IR and 5MP infra-red dome cameras allows surveillance of all internal areas, without blind spots, plus targeted coverage of priority locations such as cashier cages and slot machines. High-definition image capture allows gaming tables to be monitored in detail; operators can identify card suits and chip denominations and detect suspicious player activity, regardless of low light or cigarette smoke. Dewarping of the fisheye images supports real time viewing and playback, allowing incidents to be resolved and prevent game stoppages.

External areas, including parking bays and entrances, are covered using IDIS 5MP infra-red (IR) bullet cameras and 2MP IR pan and tilts (PTZs). The site also has seven 64-channel network recorders; and IDIS Solution Suite VMS (video management software) and ‘Critical Failover’ to protect the access to video, providing full redundancy in the event of a range of fault conditions.

IDIS Solution Suite VMS allows 24/7 monitoring by six operators and two supervisors, using a control room video wall, with live viewing and play-back of video. The manufacturer adds that the products are NDAA-compliant, with inherent cybersecurity protection; and meet European data protection (GDPR) requirements. IDIS’ video privacy masking allows footage to be exported without privacy infringement.

Mert Çalışkan, BC Industries’ Casino Operations Director says: “IDIS video technology is perfectly designed for casino security. Our new system gives us all the advanced surveillance capabilities we need to protect our guests and our facilities. And we’ll be able to easily adapt and extend it in the future and take advantage of exciting new capabilities.”

The next phase will see analytics data integrated with the casino’s ERP (enterprise resource planning) software, with transaction data overlaid on recorded video for incident investigation. Koray Ozyildirim, IDIS Türkiye Country Manager added: “Across the casino sector there is huge potential for adopting IDIS AI video solutions and integration capabilities. IDIS’s industry leading analytics are flexible and powerful and can be targeted at specific locations to enable highly accurate people counting, heat maps and occupancy monitoring. Along with seamless systems integration this will increasingly deliver a host of competitive advantages including enhanced security, better customer service and, ultimately, greater profitability.”

