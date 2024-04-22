Smart home security award

The alarm and security product manufacturer Ajax Systems reports a win at the Security Awards 2024 in the UK hosted by Corporate Vision magazine. The company was named as the “Best Smart Home Security Equipment Manufacturer 2024”.

Dave Tate, Country Manager UK at Ajax Systems, said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this esteemed recognition from Corporate Vision. This award is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of smart home security technology and delivering products that prioritize both functionality and convenience for our customers.”

Ajax Systems offers intrusion protection products, besides video surveillance, smart home automation, fire detection, and flood prevention, all automated and integrated. Ajax mobile apps are designed to offer a user experience, system management, instant notifications, and core features in one app.

About the firm

In the first month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ajax relocated and relaunched the complete production cycle, preserving employees and manufacturing capacities. The company remains the industry’s top player even in wartime. Ajax has over 3,300 employees, operates two production sites in Ukraine and Turkey, offers a product line with over 135 wireless and wired devices, and protects over 2,500,000 users in 187 countries.

The company points to its proprietary technologies such as Jeweller, Wings, and OS Malevich, the algorithms LISA, SmartDetect, HazeFlow, the JetSparrow technology, as well as 38 patents for inventions and designs.

Visit https://ajax.systems/.