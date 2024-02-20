Cost of Ownership eBook

The South Korean surveillance product manufacturer IDIS has published its newest eBook – “Why Total Cost of Ownership Matters More Than Ever.”

As the company says, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is a well-known concept across many sectors in video security: as a way for customers to gain the most value by taking account of the total costs of any system across its lifecycle. IDIS recalls its earlier eBook on the importance of TCO in 2019.

The proliferation of AI-powered analytics has further increased the value of video, the firm adds, by increasing operational efficiency and business intelligence. The market has also become more crowded with vendors referring to TCO in varying ways, often leaving end-users and systems integrators confused it’s claimed, by definitions, and discouraging them from asking the right questions to help them assess the value of the video surveillance and analytics solutions.

IDIS argues that a clear understanding of TCO and ROI (return on investment) is more important than ever. They are both crucial metrics for systems integrators, heads of security, facilities teams, and loss prevention managers looking to build solid and compelling business cases for investing in IP video.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, said: “Our latest eBook signals IDIS’s continuing commitment to the industry’s lowest TCO. It provides an essential updated guide to support systems integrators in demonstrating the value that video solutions can now deliver. With advances in surveillance capabilities, combined with the power of highly accurate deep learning analytics video solutions can deter and prevent crime and losses, while gaining operational efficiencies and actionable business intelligence.”

Topics covered in this eBook include planning and system design; hardware; installation; monitoring and management; license fees and maintenance; and future-proof scalability.

To read the free, one-click download eBook, click here.

For more on IDIS surveillance and AI solutions, visit www.idisglobal.com.