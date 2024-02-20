Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
CCTV

Cost of Ownership eBook

by Mark Rowe

The South Korean surveillance product manufacturer IDIS has published its newest eBook – “Why Total Cost of Ownership Matters More Than Ever.”

As the company says, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is a well-known concept across many sectors in video security: as a way for customers to gain the most value by taking account of the total costs of any system across its lifecycle. IDIS recalls its earlier eBook on the importance of TCO in 2019.

The proliferation of AI-powered analytics has further increased the value of video, the firm adds, by increasing operational efficiency and business intelligence. The market has also become more crowded with vendors referring to TCO in varying ways, often leaving end-users and systems integrators confused it’s claimed, by definitions, and discouraging them from asking the right questions to help them assess the value of the video surveillance and analytics solutions.

IDIS argues that a clear understanding of TCO and ROI (return on investment) is more important than ever. They are both crucial metrics for systems integrators, heads of security, facilities teams, and loss prevention managers looking to build solid and compelling business cases for investing in IP video.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, said: “Our latest eBook signals IDIS’s continuing commitment to the industry’s lowest TCO. It provides an essential updated guide to support systems integrators in demonstrating the value that video solutions can now deliver. With advances in surveillance capabilities, combined with the power of highly accurate deep learning analytics video solutions can deter and prevent crime and losses, while gaining operational efficiencies and actionable business intelligence.”

Topics covered in this eBook include planning and system design; hardware; installation; monitoring and management; license fees and maintenance; and future-proof scalability.

To read the free, one-click download eBook, click here.

For more on IDIS surveillance and AI solutions, visit www.idisglobal.com.

Related News

  • CCTV

    PTZ with body detection

    by Mark Rowe

    The distributor CCTVdirect has added two MINI pan and tilt cameras (PTZs) to their range of UNV IP Cameras. The first of…

  • CCTV

    Dome launch

    by Mark Rowe

    Vista has launched the VP-960h dome series. This latest generation of the PowerDome provides HD quality resolution and has been the makers…

  • CCTV

    1.3MP analogue camera

    by Mark Rowe

    New analogue cameras from Grundig uses Sony Megapixel sensor technology to produce image resolutions of 1.3MP or 1000TVL. The 1.3MP range includes…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close