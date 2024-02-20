The jury of the Designplus Award by the Light + Building show in Germany has selected 33 design entries as nominees. The final winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the first day of the trade fair for lighting and building-services, March 3, at the Design Plaza. The award-winning products will also be presented throughout the exhibition at an exclusive special show in the foyer of Hall 5.1.

An independent jury of experts carefully selected 33 nominees with outstanding design achievements from a large number of well over a hundred submissions. The selection has several phases, from the identification of nominees to the final determining of the winners. The jury – consisting of industry figures such as Amandus Samsøe Sattler (ensømble studio architektur, President DGNB e.V.), Annika Egloff-Schoenen (Managing Director, Fachverlag Dr. H. Arnold GmbH), Katja Winkelmann, (Owner Licht 01, Lighting Design), Ulrike Brandi (Managing Director Brand Licht) and Stylepark (Magazine & Platform for Architecture and Design) – said that its criteria reflected the highest quality standards. “I think it’s excellent that Messe Frankfurt is organising this award in cooperation with Stylepark,” says jury member Ulrike Brandi. “The whole range of submissions includes a multitude of fascinating solutions that definitely make a visit to the manufacturers at the trade fair worthwhile.”

The design contributions – from technical luminaires, lighting components and smart building automation to safety and security technology – represent the range of products and services at the show. They showcase the latest in the four categories: Light + Creation PLUS, Sustainability + Efficiency PLUS, Smart + Connectivity PLUS and Sustainable Exhibition Stand.

Pictured, participants of the jury meeting. From left to right: Johannes Möller (Show Director of Light + Building), Philipp Kaiser (Sustainability Manager at Messe Frankfurt GmbH), Katja Winkelmann (Owner of Licht 01, Lighting Design), Ulrike Brandi (Managing Director of Brand Licht), Franziska von Schumann (Member of the Board at Stylepark AG), Amandus Samsøe Sattler (ensømble studio architektur, President DGNB e. V.), Annika Egloff-Schoenen (Managing Director, Fachverlag Dr. H. Arnold GmbH), Robert Volhard (Founder and Member of the Board at Stylepark AG), Anna Moldenhauer (Editor-in-Chief of Stylepark Magazine).

The nominees are: http://light-building.com/nominees-designplus.

More about the Designplus Award at: www.light-building.com/designplus.

About Light + Building

The show opens its doors from March 3 to 8, at Messe Frankfurt.