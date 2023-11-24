Sunday, November 26, 2023
CCTV

Digifort UK’s VMS and multi-analytics platform

by Roy

Digifort UK’s VMS and multi-analytics platform supports edge recording and ‘self-healing’ for system cameras and NVRs.

Digifort UK’s video management software (VMS) and multi-analytics platform supports edge recording and ‘self-healing’ for system cameras and NVRs. The primary recording location is the Digifort VMS servers, which are often centralised. The secondary, recording locations are in either the camaras, usually on SD cards, or in the local hard disc drives (HDDs) of the NVRs. Should there be a network outage that prevents the camera video streams from reaching the VMS server, then self-healing kicks in. Once the network is recovered, the missing camera or NVR video, which has been recorded at the edge, is downloaded to the VMS server, ‘repairing’ the missing time period.

Nick Bowden, MD of Digifort UK, said, “Edge recording and self-healing add significant resilience to CCTV systems, with duplicated recording and the ability to repair what is lost. However, within the Digifort VMS, the server itself is significantly more resilient than either cameras or NVRs. RAID5 format for storage HDDs is standard, allowing a damaged drive to be replaced or ‘hot swapped’. Solid-state drives (SSDs) run the server operating system (OS) in RAID1 (mirrored), so if one SSD fails, the spare takes over. For mission-critical applications, requiring even higher levels of protection and continuity, Digifort offers a range server failover options too.

For any Digifort customers wishing to have assistance in designing CCTV systems for resilience, Digifort UK provides system design; optimised server and PC solutions; technical and sales training; pre-deployment services such as configuration and project planning; and site commissioning to support all projects.

Please contact Digifort UK for more information.

Please follow Digifort UK on LinkedIn for all our latest news and information.

Digifort UK – what we do…

Some facts about Digifort:

  • No annual maintenance fees.
  • SDK integration with 400 camera brand partners (10,000+ products).
  • 4 Million channel licenses sold.
  • Fail-over and cloud options.
  • Analytics, LPR, facial recognition and synopsis modules.
