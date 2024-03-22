Dual-light cameras

Hanwha Vision is now offering dual-light – white LED lights and infra-red (IR) – in its Q Series AI cameras, for use outdoors.

The QNE-C9013RL and QNE-C8013RL cameras remove the need for external lighting, the video surveillance product company says. This reduces the costs, whilst avoiding light pollution from constant lighting as the cameras only use the white light when needed. Combining dual-light with artificial intelligence (AI) analytics means that these cameras can provide object – vehicle and people – detection at up to 4K resolution, even in low-light, the developers say.

Automatic illumination

When people or vehicles enter a specified area, the cameras automatically switch from the discreet IR mode to illumination using a warm white light. This provides brighter, safer environments for pedestrians while acting as a deterrent by shining or strobing a bright light on people loitering. The 3000K white LED light allows for colour capture at night without washing out reflective surfaces or causing over-exposure and, with aperture ratios of F1.6 and F1.2, the cameras provide for low-light performance.

The recent addition of AI to Hanwha Vision’s Q series cameras enables people and vehicle classification by filtering out irrelevant motion triggers, such as moving animals and waving trees, thus generating fewer false alarms for operators, the makers say. As a result, users can conduct forensic searches, while also making more efficient use of recording bandwidth.

The range of AI-driven features includes AI-based WiseStream III video compression, for bandwidth reduction and WiseNRII noise reduction, to limit blur in ‘noisy’, low-light settings.

Business intelligence

The Q series models, similarly to the Q series AI range, come with business intelligence features including heatmap, people counting, vehicle counting, and queue management. This provides end users with a way to get data-driven insights from video, without having to install additional cameras.

Installation

A refreshed design for the flateye camera means that it is more intuitive to install. Pan, tilt, and rotate can also be adjusted by simply unscrewing one screw.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Product and Marketing Director at Hanwha Vision said: “The Q series is well-known for its versatility, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. The latest additions to this line are no exception with the dual-light feature, AI capabilities, and powerful imaging resolution. Businesses will benefit from greater situational awareness, deep business intelligence, as well as a powerful deterrent for anti-social behaviour and crime, with AI working behind-the-scenes to alert them to any events that require their attention.”

