New from Hanwha Vision Europe are AI Public View Monitors (AI PVMs). The 27 and 32-inch models, SMT-3231PV and SMT-2731PV, are the manufacturer says suited to a range of applications across retail including store entrances, shopping aisles, and self-checkouts. The AI PVMs are designed to reduce loss prevention with visible surveillance while providing marketing opportunities via high-definition screens.

AI analytics

The AI PVM range has intelligent video analytics that provide accurate object detection and classification through deep learning. Loitering and line-crossing detection can alert operators to people detected in a specific area for a set amount of time, or if they cross a virtual line, helping to protect stockrooms and offices. AI reduces false alarms it’s claimed and allows for forensic search to support investigations.

People counting and queue management analytics can provide insights to improve the in-store experience, by helping management plan staffing schedules and predict busy periods, and by alerting operators to open more checkouts if queues start forming. Heat map analytics provide insights into the impact of product placements and promotions in a store.

Retailers can use the AI PVMs as a way to message customers, with no microSD or USB needed. Logos, banners, and up to ten images can be displayed to promote products or offers. The screens can show advertising or other messages from the retailer, surveillance footage, or store views and customer activity on the same monitor — with flexible PIP/PBP settings (picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture).

When the AI detects a human walking past the screen, the monitors can switch from an advertising view to a surveillance view that makes it obvious to the passers-by that they are under surveillance; which can deter shoplifting, the product firm suggests. The monitors can be adjusted to display as landscape or portrait with the same view monitored and recorded in the correct orientation. The monitors come with a sleek design plus two size options that enable them to blend with interiors, the makers add.

Operators can set the AI PVMs to switch on and off at pre-defined times, for example a store’s opening hours. This, alongside configuration, can be done remotely over a network. Visit https://hanwhavision.eu/.