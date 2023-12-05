Mayflex gain award from Suprema

Mayflex, the Birmingham-based distributor of converged IP security and other products, recently picked up an award from the access biometrics product company Suprema.

The awards were presented at the Suprema Global Partner Program SGPP Conference, in Bali in mid-November. Mayflex Sales Director, Ross McLetchie collected the award from Hanchul Kim, Chief Executive Officer for Suprema Inc, pictured.

Ross McLetchie said: “I was delighted to attend the conference on behalf of Mayflex, Suprema is a key partner for us when it comes to access control. Their extensive product range brings technology and simplicity into one to create reliable, customer focused solutions that are easy to install and use.

“The Mayflex sales team are regularly trained and updated on the Suprema range to ensure that they can support customers with choosing the right products for their requirements. In addition, we have working examples of the full range of Suprema products in our M-Tech demonstration room at our headquarters in Birmingham, so customers can check out the features and benefits and familiarise themselves with the range.

“Finally, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Jamie McMillen and the rest of the UK Suprema team for their continued help and support.”

Visit www.mayflex.com/brands/Suprema.