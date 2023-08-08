New distribution partner

ADI Global Distribution, the distributor of security, audio-visual (AV) and low-voltage products, is now offering products from Motorola Solutions’ Avigilon Alta cloud-native security suite. ADI reports that its customers across the UK and Ireland now have access to the range of video security cameras suitable for use in commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality and retail.

Anthony Carter, regional general manager, Northern Europe, ADI said: “ADI continues to expand our video offering to ensure our customers have access to all the products they need. Motorola Solutions’ products offer a simple installation and ability to monitor remotely via a mobile app, making them a great addition to our video solutions and furthering our commitment to being the indispensable partner of choice.”

And Pedro Simoes, corporate vice president, global sales, Video Security & Access Control at Motorola Solutions said of ADI: “Their professional installers and integrators will experience the benefits of our video security cameras and Avigilon Alta’s cloud-native security suite, which is easy to install and manage and provides analytic and operational insights for enterprises large and small.”

ADI customers can access Motorola Solutions’ products from the distributor’s 28 branches across the UK and Ireland, online through the Digital Branch or on the ADI app. Visit adiglobal.com.