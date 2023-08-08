Keypad for smart home device management

New from the Ukrainian company Ajax Systems is its KeyPad TouchScreen, for security and smart home device management.

The product comes with an intuitive Ajax app-like interface, and a five-inch display with black and white themes and automatic brightness adjustment. As for security, it features DESFire and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) technologies. Users can view and control multiple security groups with one touch, for arming and disarming various sections of their property. The device also supports sound notifications for alarms, delays, and door openings, providing users with updates on their system’s status.

Its security features include duress code, protection against code guessing and unauthorised access devices, tamper alarms, data encryption, and protection against spoofing, so that only authorised users can access the system. The product offers three authentication methods, whether pass cards, tag key fobs, or personal access codes.

The product has a proximity sensor for automatic keypad activation when a hand approaches; and a control tab for automation devices, with the capacity for up to six buttons. A buzzer tells you of notifications about alarms, door openings, entry/exit delays, and other events; while an adjustable panic buttons notifies you about an alarm, fire, or other event.

As for power supply, the product can operate for up to 18 months using pre-installed batteries or from a 12V power supply with batteries as a back-up. The manuffacturer’s wireless technologies, Jeweller and Wings, allow encrypted two-way radio communication with the Ajax hub, providing a communication range of up to 1,700m. The new keypad will always be up-to-date with automated over-the-air firmware updates.

For the user manual, visit the Ajax website.

Visit: https://ajax.systems/blog/release-keypad-touchscreen/.