Video at Zedwell Piccadilly

The Zedwell Piccadilly Hotel, in London’s West End, has a thousand-camera IDIS solution. The Zedwell Piccadilly on Great Windmill Street was recently given a top-to-bottom refurbishment, including an extension with a major annex in neighbouring Great Russell Street, taking the total number of rooms past 700. For the hotel’s management and staff, video surveillance helps in running of operations, improving guest experiences, and ensuring security for visitors and employees. IDIS, with integration partner Rukey Solutions, completed this project in two months.

IDIS points to its DirectIP as offering plug-and-play connectivity, and inter-operability of IP cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), and network accessories. Using a single-source vendor for all system elements allows, the manufacturer argues, for planning, pricing, and delivering of projects, avoiding unexpected costs and last-minute component incompatibilities.

The hotel’s new system comprises 413 x full HD infra-red (IR) dome cameras, offering images even in low-light, including up to 20m distances in darkness; and 40 of the 5MP IR Super Fisheye Compact cameras, replacing multiple conventional fixed lens cameras and allowing wide-area scene coverage of the hotel’s communal areas, with IDIS’s patented Smart UX Controls allowing de-warping and multiple display modes, as well as infra-red image capture at distances up to about 15m. Some 14 HD IR bullet cameras, with IR image capture up to 30m, were installed to cover key locations including entrances, exteriors, and back-of-house areas including loading bays and stock rooms.

Also in use, are ten of IDIS’ 8000 Series 4K NVRs, which support RAID 1, 5, 10 and are expandable up to 240TB using eSATA storage. Operated with IDIS Center VMS, the solution ensures footage review, and live monitoring with no perceivable latency, according to the makers,.

Jan Kotze, Head of Security, Zedwell, says that “Guests look to us for a relaxing experience and great value in the heart of London’s West End and now, with this upgraded IDIS video solution, they also have the assurance of enhanced security, safety and the most efficient possible service.”