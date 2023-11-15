Land Registry FM contract

After a competitive tender process, HM Land Registry (HMLR) has awarded a five-year contract to provide a total facilities management solution across its UK office estate to the contractor OCS.

The FM firm will self-deliver a range of service regimes tailored, it says, to meet the needs of each location and support HMLR’s new hybrid working business strategy. All services will be delivered with an emphasis on well-being and social value, the contractor adds, including engaging with local suppliers to increase supply chain resilience and capacity, promoting the HMLR ‘Help to Grow: Management programme’ for supply chain partners. A Mental Health First Aider will be assigned to each location as a point of contact for any OCS employee who is experiencing a mental health issue or emotional distress.

Services will include security, cleaning, pest control, waste management, grounds maintenance and internal planting​. Each location will have a full-time facilities assistant responsible for workplace co-ordination, supported by a senior regional team.

This service was procured through the CCS (Crown Commercial Services) framework RM6232 – Facilities Management and Workplace Services.

Sarah Duell, Head of Facilities Management at HM Land Registry said: “The five-year term of this contract reflects our confidence in OCS’s ability to deliver our requirements, ensuring that our colleagues can benefit from a good working environment. In addition, OCS shares our commitment to social value and employee wellbeing making them a strong partner for us.”

And Ian Nisbet, Managing Director, Public Sector FM at OCS said: “Our on-site teams will collaborate with HMLR senior stakeholders to create an environment that fosters productivity, safety, and sustainability. We will also support HMLR’s hybrid working approach, accommodating changes in the occupancy, use, and size of their estate. This contract reinforces our position as a trusted and innovative service provider in the public sector.”

About HM Land Registry

A non-ministerial department, it registers the ownership of land and property in England and Wales. It has offices in Birkenhead; Coventry; Croydon; Durham; Gloucester; Hull; Fylde; Leicester; Nottingham; Peterborough; Plymouth; Swansea; Telford and Weymouth.

