New from from Dahua Technology are the IPC WizMind S series of cameras.

The manufacturer reports that the image quality of the S series is improved with Deeplight – a deep learning algorithm that reduces image noise in challenging low light settings – and WDR (wide dynamic range), which avoids inconsistencies between bright and dark areas, producing clearer images. Time-division exposure provides clearer image snapshots when intelligent functions are being used.

Intelligent functions of the new cameras include video metadata, which produces optimum images by detecting and capturing up to 100 targets at once with 97 per cent accuracy, while selecting the best images and relevant attributes. Smart sound detection alerts operators to incidents by recognising different sounds – such as a scream or breaking glass. As for perimeter protection, an algorithm model detects targets with up to 99pc accuracy.

The cameras are also resilient, the makers add, supporting dual power back-up (except the box camera models), enabling the camera to switch to an alternative power source without restarting or interruption, to keep coverage of a scene. The H models in the series also offer P-iris for precise lens aperture control, as well as an anti-corrosion coating as a default for extra protection in highly corrosive places such as coasts, dual mic with a maximum 18m range and 80dB single sound source pickup. A heating function helps the unit withstand operating and storage temperatures ranging from -40°C to +60 °C. Resistant to water and vandalism, the cameras are certified to IP67 and IK10 protection standards (which may vary by model).

Michael Lawrence, Marketing Director at Dahua Technology UK & Ireland, said the series sets new standards in image performance through the use of a deep learning algorithm and WDR technology. “It also provides users with intelligent functions, such as optimum image capturing and smart sound detection.”

Packaging

Packaging of the WizMind S series is plastic-free and is made from environmentally friendly materials, the product firm adds. Paperboard inserts are used made from recycled paper, the box surface has plastic-free materials and the device and accessory cover bags are from PLA material. There’s also an eco-friendly, non-toxic protective box coating, which the company adds reduces waste disposal costs.