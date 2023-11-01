Dallmeier and Milestone webinar

Video surveillance of large areas and long distances is a challenge for security managers. Dallmeier and Milestone will cover how effective and at the same time cost-efficient solutions can look like in a webinar on Tuesday, November 7 at 4:30 PM CET.

Large areas and long distance surveillance place high demands on cameras and video management software. In the webinar , end users, specialist installers and integrators can find out how the combination of Dallmeier’s Panomera multifocal sensor technology and Milestone’s XProtect video management software can meet these requirements. The virtual event will be hosted by Kai Gronauer, Strategic Alliances Manager at Dallmeier and Erik Khan Mosler, Community Manager EMEA at Milestone Systems.

Overview of the webinar –

Panomera, pictured: Patented multifocal sensor technology for overview at low infrastructure and operating costs

Integration and functionality of Panomera in Milestone XProtect

In practice: Product demonstration of Panomera in the Milestone video management system

Security managers, specialist installers and integrators can register here.