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Cyber

ICO National Ambassador for resilience

by Mark Rowe
The data protection watchdog the Information Commission’s Office (ICO) has joined the National Ambassador programme of the National Cyber Resilience Centre Group (NCRCG).
The ICO work includes with SMEs to support them with their data protection and information security. In becoming a National Ambassador, the ICO will be looking to take this further and work with fellow National Ambassadors to raise awareness of cyber resilience. ICO and NCRCG have had a series of staff briefings to inform ICO colleagues of its new role as a National Ambassador, and the part they can play in pointing SMEs to support, some free, offered by regional, police-led Cyber Resilience Centres. This support will also be highlighted at the ICO’s Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference on Tuesday, October 13.
‘Mission’
Ian Hulme, ICO Group Director – Regulatory Assurance and Cyber, pictured, said: “As cyber threats continue to grow, helping organisations strengthen their cyber resilience remains a key priority for the ICO. We see every day that many cyber incidents stem from organisations not getting the basics right. Helping organisations take practical steps to improve their cyber resilience is one of the most effective ways to reduce harm and protect people’s information. We are committed to supporting organisations to protect the personal information they hold, while taking action where poor security practices put people at risk.
“Joining the National Ambassador programme allows us to extend the reach of that work. By collaborating with partners across the cyber security community, we can amplify important messages, connect organisations with practical support and guidance, and demonstrate our commitment to helping businesses build stronger cyber resilience before problems occur.”
And Joanna Goddard, Chief Experience Officer at NCRCG, said: “Welcoming ICO, the UK’s regulatory authority for data protection, into our National Ambassador cohort is a testament to the seriousness with which we and our existing National Ambassadors are taking our mission. Our aim remains to reach as many SMEs as possible to raise awareness of cyber resilience and, to do so, we are bringing on board the most well-established and well-respected UK companies and organisations. Having the backing of the ICO is a significant success for us and we look forward to working with them to shore up our nation’s cyber defences.”
About the Group
NCRCG is a not-for-profit, funded and supported by the Home Office, policing and private sector partners. Nine Cyber Resilience Centres (CRCs) across England and Wales work with local universities to pick students, who work alongside practitioners and police officers to deliver cyber services to SMEs. Visit https://nationalcrcgroup.co.uk/.

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