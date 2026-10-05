Airbus contract

A multi-year security contract with the aerospace firm Airbus in the UK has gone to Mitie. The contract beginning on October 1, 2026 covers around 300 people and seven UK locations.

Mitie’s Intelligence Security Operations Centre (ISOC) will provide tailored intelligence the contractor reports. Specialist teams across aviation security, site security, emergency response, guest services, vetting and control-room operations will work alongside wider regional and UK security resources, Mitie adds.

The contract firm will run a new 13-month Security Operative programme, delivering a Level 2 apprenticeship. To support early careers development, Mitie will also create three entry-level Academy Officer roles at Airbus sites, providing the contractor says operational experience and structured pathways into careers in security. Officers will have access to mentoring and development opportunities to support progression into supervisory and leadership roles.

The contractor will also transition half of the fleet to electric vehicles, while maintaining the fuel diversity needed to support operational resilience during severe weather or localised power outages. The lower-emission fleet is expected to save about 11 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Gary Culloden, Managing Director, Security, Mitie, said: “Being selected as Airbus’ new security partner reflects the strength of our approach, which combines highly trained colleagues with specialist intelligence, risk and assurance expertise to deliver a joined-up security service tailored to Airbus’ needs. What makes this contract particularly exciting is the opportunity to invest in people through new apprenticeships and clear progression, while also introducing new specialist support and a lower-emission fleet.”

Photo courtesy of Airbus