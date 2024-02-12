Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Cyber

Pall Mall Process on ‘hackers for hire’

by Mark Rowe

A conference in London last week discussed the challenges posed by the proliferation and irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities and initiated the Pall Mall Process.

Briefly, that’s guiding principles and policy options for states, including the UK and United States, industry and civil society in relation to the development, facilitation, purchase, and use of ‘commercially available cyber intrusion capabilities’. A document released as part of the event at Lancaster House stated that ‘Without international and meaningful multi-stakeholder action, the growth, diversification, and insufficient oversight of this market raises the likelihood of increased targeting for profit, or to compromise a wider range of targets, including journalists, activists, human rights defenders, and government officials’.

Comment

Among cyber firms represented at the event were Meta, Microsoft and ESET. Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor, ESET, said: ““Hackers for hire” pose a significant threat to both individuals and organisations, largely due to their extensive knowledge and ability to bypass security systems in order to access confidential information and take down any size or nature of business. These cybercriminals are the most up-to-date hackers and experienced masterminds making them extremely challenging even with the most robust security measures in place. The anonymity and ease of access to these services increase the threat as they can be employed by anyone with a motive from disgruntled employees to rival businesses or even hostile nation state actors. Although this area of policing is difficult, collaborating with international allies to target this increasing threat will naturally put pressure on these criminals and cause a level of disruption to their activities.”

A follow-up conference is proposed in France in 2025.

Related News

  • Cyber

    Networks in this ‘new normal’

    by Mark Rowe

    As businesses move applications to multi-clouds, investment in the cloud is outpacing on-premises infrastructure spend. Many businesses are choosing to continue to…

  • Cyber

    Safer Cyber-Spaces

    by Mark Rowe

    An ITV news-style broadcast, Safer Cyber-Spaces, will launch at International Cyber Expo on September 28 and 29, at Olympia, London; running alongside…

  • Cyber

    Value of a cultural shift

    by Mark Rowe

    Fixing software’s security problem requires a C-suite cultural shift, writes Paul Santapau, CTO of the cyber threat modelling platform IriusRisk. As the…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close