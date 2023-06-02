Fire products added

ADI Global Distribution, which distributes security, audio-visual and low-voltage products, has expanded its fire safety product range to include products from Haes Technology.

Anthony Carter, regional general manager, Northern Europe, ADI said: “ADI remains committed to providing our customers with access to the products they need to build complete, integrated solutions. The addition of Haes enhances our fire portfolio and broadens our range of products to provide more choice for our customers.”

And Rashid Ahmed, general manager, Haes Technologies, added: “As a leading manufacturer of fire alarm system control equipment, we are delighted to add ADI as a distributor and expand our reach to their expansive customer base across the UK and Ireland. Designed with the installer in mind, our feature-rich fire panels are reliable and easy to install, and we’re confident they will add value for ADI’s customers.”

How to buy

ADI customers can access Haes products from ADI’s 28 branches across the UK and Ireland, online through the distributor’s Digital Branch; or on the ADI app.