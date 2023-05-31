ISO 22301 gained

The FM contract company Mitie reports that it’s gained the ISO 22301 certification. ISO 22301 is the international standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS). Mitie says it shows its risk management function has the appropriate level of expertise in business resilience that meets international standards and recognises its ability to help maintain the critical operations of its customers and partners in the event of a major disruption to business operations.

Mitie underwent assessments using a blended approach (remote and site-based) where 20 business areas, customer sites and operational locations, including its Technical Service Operations Centre (TSOC), Intelligence Hub, and Group Operations, were audited. Over 1,000 pieces of information were assessed across the plc, of which several areas of best practice were highlighted, leading to the company attaining the ISO 22301 certification.

The firm says this complements its security risk analysis and intelligence capabilities, which combine its technology and people. This was bolstered by the recent acquisition (as reported in the May print edition of Professional Security Magazine) of Linx International Group, a risk management consulting business which provides a range of specialist security, risk management and investigative services. This includes security risk assessments, security design, fraud and commercial malpractice investigations, contingency planning, and crisis management.

Jason Towse, pictured, Managing Director, Business Services at Mitie, said: “As one of the UK’s leading providers of risk and security services, this industry certification recognises our commitment to risk management expertise. This certification will ensure that we’re well placed to support our customers and partners in achieving greater levels of resilience and disaster preparedness.”

