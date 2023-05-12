FRG joiners

First Response Group (FRG) has two new senior joiners; Mark Mansfield as chief operating officer (COO) and Sheila Sloan as director of human resources.

The Leeds-based firm, which employs more than 1,200, is forecasting revenue of more than £60m in 2023 continuing a run of year-on-year growth. At the 2022 Security & Fire Excellence Awards in November, FRG won the Security Guarding Company of the Year Over £30m Turnover award.

Mark Mansfield brings knowledge of operational strategy and leadership, honed across the waste industry in the private and public sectors, most recently at Leeds-based AWM Ltd. He will lead the company’s business operations.

With more than 20 years’ experience in B2B manufacturing and security, Sheila Sloan joins from Stanley Black and Decker and takes strategic HR lead as director of human resources. Her new role will cover all aspects of HR including employee relations, reward and recognition, employee engagement, and recruitment and retention.

Both will report to FRG’s CEO, Simon Alderson. He said: “As we continue to evolve the FRG business to meet the demands of our current position and our future ambition to exceed £100m turnover in the next few years, operational excellence coupled with customer and employee happiness is the backbone of our growth strategy.

“Mark and Sheila are both accomplished and experienced leaders, and I am delighted they are joining Team FRG to share their skills, knowledge and commitment to building a highly effective, diverse and inclusive team. Their appointments will ensure we continue to leverage the extraordinary success FRG has experienced, adapt to changing environments and deliver on performance while having a positive impact on the clients and communities we serve.”

Mark Mansfield said: “I am thrilled to be joining FRG at such an exciting stage in the company’s development. I look forward to working with the entire FRG team to support and stretch my colleagues across all levels, creating a pipeline of future leaders. Together we will build on the recent extraordinary growth to position FRG for further success in the years to come.”

And Sheila Sloan said: “I am passionate about growing talent and supporting teams to reach their full potential. The opportunity to work with a business that shares the same people focused values and to develop an HR strategy which helps achieve the wider business objectives while making a real difference to colleagues is an exciting position to be in and I can’t wait to get started.”

About the firm

FRG is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. In 2022 FRG was named the first security company in the UK to receive Inclusive Employers Standard accreditation for its dedication to employee diversity and inclusivity, and in 2021 was named Living Wage Foundation Recognised Service Provider Champions at the Living Wage Foundation Champion Awards. Visit https://www.firstresponsegroup.com.