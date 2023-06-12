Security Officers of Distinction

OCS, the facilities service provider, celebrated a double victory at the recent ACS Pacesetters Security Officer of Distinction Awards. Security officers Ellie Senior (Incentive FM, pictured) and Roger Squire (OCS) were both awarded a Security Officer of Distinction Award.

In a ceremony at Royal Windsor Racecourse Ellie, Roger and other frontline security officers were recognised for their work. Ellie has worked at the Bluewater shopping mall for Incentive FM since 2018, where she has shown outstanding service and dedication, judges heard. As a result of her vigilance, she has helped to recover over £5000 of stolen stock from River Island who were being targeted by an organised gang.

In 2022 Roger responded to a security incident which turned into a medical emergency. He used his skills and experience to adapt to a rapidly evolving emergency and took great care in dealing with an offender who become a critically ill casualty.

Steven Moore, Managing Director, Security, OCS said: “Congratulations Ellie and Roger on this well-deserved recognition. Your professionalism and commitment to excellence make you both valued members of the OCS team and a credit to the security industry. We thank you for your outstanding contributions.”

About ACS Pacesetters

Its membership is made up of contract security guarding companies that are in the top 15 per cent benchmarking and achievement levels as set by the Security Industry Authority Approved Contractor Scheme (SIA ACS). The ACS provides a voluntary, recognised hallmark of quality for companies in the private security industry. Visit www.pacesetters.co.uk.

See also https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/gallery/acs-pacesetters-awards-lunch/.

More in the July print edition of Professional Security Magazine.