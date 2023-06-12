Colliers contract

Colliers, the corporate real estate services and investment management company, has appointed GMS Group as security provider across the West Midlands. GMS will work on landmark sites including Birmingham Wholesale Market, Mercia Park in Swadlincote, Red Rose Shopping Centre in Sutton Coldfield, Old Square Shopping Centre in Walsall and the Castle Mill office block in Dudley, besides car parks and industrial estates.

Pictured from left are Andrew Barnes, general manager of Birmingham Wholesale Market, with (from GMS) national contracts director Simon Williams and commercial director Lisa Nicholson. GMS will provide a mix of manned guarding services, mobile patrols, opening and locking properties, key-holding and vacant property inspections.

Lisa Nicholson said: “We are thrilled to take on the provision of security services for Colliers as their partner for the West Midlands, having demonstrated our customer focussed approach and agile ways of working across dynamic portfolios as well as our committed working culture.

“Throughout the tender process we listened to Colliers stakeholders to provide a solution which guaranteed a consistent approach to their properties and showed we have a pool of talent from high profile customer contracts in the region. The transparency which has earned us great client loyalty will continue in our work for Colliers, along with the investment in our staff which ensures colleagues meet high standards and develop in their roles.”

Sourcing Manager for Colliers, Stacey Gray, added: “It is fantastic to work with GMS across our Midlands portfolio, who stood out throughout the tender process. Their service offering combines exceptional levels of technical ability, staff development, and a strong commitment to ESG values, all of which are fully aligned with our strategy to elevate the built environment.

“During contract mobilisation, GMS has demonstrated their focus on customer service, agile culture and high levels of professionalism. From our point of view, the process has been seamless and although it’s early days, they have already surpassed our expectations.”

Leading on the Colliers work will be Simon Williams, who recently returned to GMS having worked for the security firm for five years until August 2022, primarily on its contracts for JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Simon has taken a new role, of National Contracts Director.

About GMS

The guard firm, which has its HQ in Tividale in the West Midlands, employs 500 staff delivering security solutions across the UK for such brands as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and Avison Young.

GMS reports gaining a number of new clients and won the Apprentice of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign prizes at the 2022 Express & Star Business Awards. Visit www.gms-group.co.uk.