As of January 1, the voice alarm and intercom product manufacturer TOA Corporation (UK) Ltd will complete a change of management. TOA UK’s Director and Technical Sales Manager, Ian Bridgewater, will be promoted to Managing Director.

Kosuke Tanaka Deputy General Manager of EMEA Business Department and Director of TOA Germany will continue to work with TOA UK as a Director & Chief Finance Officer. Daisuke Imagawa, EMEA Managing Director and General Manager of EMEA Business Department remains as a Director of TOA UK.

Ian Bridgewater, pictured, said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Managing Director of TOA Corporation (UK) Ltd. I have been with TOA since 1990 and look forward to being able to continue to build on the strength of our global reputation. We will continue to develop our knowledge of the audio industry and use our technical expertise to bring new clients to TOA whilst supporting our existing customers in their projects in the UK.

“We have a strong team in the UK, I believe we can build on this and go from strength to strength expanding our products and services to give our clients the best possible technical and customer service experience. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Daisuke Imagawa and Kosuke Tanaka for their support over many years and look forward to their continued encouragement as we move into this new era for TOA UK.”

Visit www.toa.co.uk.

About TOA

Founded 1934 in Kobe, Japan, TOA Corporation invented the megaphone over 80 years ago and is now a manufacturer of commercial audio and security equipment, providing voice evacuation and professional acoustic solutions in 120 countries.