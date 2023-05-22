The ID product manufacturer HID launched Seos Bamboo identity cards at the IFSEC exhibition in London last week.

They’re made from sustainably sourced bamboo instead of PVC. The credential is part of HID’s Seos security range and is the first in a range of physical access security Eco Cards. The bamboo is certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), an assurance that the material comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

The product firm says that recent market reports, including its own State of Security and Identity Report, indicate a majority of businesses rank climate and sustainability as corporate priorities. As a result, they are turning to renewable and eco-friendly materials as much as possible, in addition to reducing energy consumption and waste. Introducing access cards made from bamboo—a renewable resource that grows quickly and requires less water and pesticides than traditional card materials demonstrates HID’s continuous innovation without compromising security and customer experience, according to the company.

Martin Huddart, Senior VP and Managing Director of Physical Access Control at HID says: “Our journey to offer alternative options to plastic cards and badges began ten years ago with the introduction of HID Mobile Access — a first in the industry. Seos Bamboo offers an additional option for sustainability within the physical access ecosystem, as it supports a more eco-friendly value chain in areas where physical access cards are still required.”

The firm adds that the bamboo cards also support those seeking green building certifications, including the internationally accepted Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), and the Zero Waste to Landfill certification. Visit www.hidglobal.com.