The life safety alarm product company C-TEC is hosting a free CPD event on lockdown and accessibility. Running at its factory in Wigan on Wednesday, November 4, the event is worth four hours of CPD points and will cover lockdown procedures, low-cost fire system upgrades and Equality Act compliance through these seminars:

• Lockdown Alert!

An overview of Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025: What you need to know, the solutions available and how to comply.

• Access All Areas

Equality and Accessibility legislation in the UK, the solutions available and how to ensure you comply.

• Want to upgrade your fire detection and alarm systems? We can save you thousands!

How to upgrade an old fire system to a state-of-the-art addressable system capable of lockdown functionality, internet connectivity, powerful false alarm reduction and more.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm; registration starts at 9.30am. Refreshments and a free lunch will be provided. In the afternoon you can take an optional factory tour of C-TEC’s site (also worth one CPD hour).

Said Andy Green, C-TEC’s Marketing Director: “If you’re responsible for the life safety or accessibility systems in your organisation or if you do work in the education, retail or entertainment sectors, this event is for you. It will provide you with an understanding of the legislation, along with practical guidance on cost-effective ways to comply, often using existing equipment with relatively simple adaptations. The day will conclude with an optional Q&A session with our MD and standards expert, Andrew Foster. Demand is expected to be high so we would advise anyone who is interested to register as early as possible.”