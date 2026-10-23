Free CPD event on lockdown

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
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October 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Keeping students safe in a large school environment with multiple buildings can be a daunting task. When a secondary school with a…
Corps Security, the security guarding contractors, has launched drone security surveillance with the Security Drone Group, who specialise in aerial surveillance. The…
NW Pro were the winners of the ADS Security Innovation Award during the Home Office’s annual Security and Policing exhibition in mid-March…
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