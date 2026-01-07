Hanwha Vision, Navtech Radar integration

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision announces an integration between its PTZ PLUS camera line and Navtech’s AdvanceGuard radar platform. The firms say this delivers unified perimeter protection for security, operator efficiency, and risk management across extensive and complex sites.

The integration is of Navtech AdvanceGuard with Hanwha Vision’s PTZ PLUS cameras, including the XNP-6400RW and XNP-C6403RW models. That brings radar and video into a single automated workflow. AdvanceGuard provides 360-degree high-resolution radar coverage up to a 5km radius per sensor, offering long-range detection that can the firm says outperform traditional perimeter sensors and ensure continuous coverage and detection in bad weather or darkness.

When a radar-defined rule is breached, AdvanceGuard directs the PTZ camera using target coordinates, to give visual tracking without the need for manual operator control. This can enable security of expansive perimeters, the company adds. It’s for critical and complex sites, such as airports and ports, with wide perimeters to monitor. It also reduces the need for dense camera networks, the firms add.

AI features

AI features in the XNP-6400RW and XNP-C6403RW cameras. For instance, AI auto-tracking allows operators to enable a camera to lock onto and track a target with a single right-click. AI-powered video analytics classify people and vehicles, allowing operators to remain hands-free to manage other priorities. False alarms are reduced the makers say using deep learning algorithms that filter out irrelevant information such as shadows, wildlife, and wind-blown trees. Object classification means that operators can conduct ‘smart’ forensic searches to locate specific people or vehicles. Intelligent analytics such as line crossing, area intrusion, loitering, and appear-disappear events further streamline monitoring across sensitive zones.

John Lutz Boorman, Head of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision Europe said: “The Hanwha Vision and Navtech Radar integration is an exciting development for security leaders who require dependable, scalable, and intelligent perimeter protection. By uniting Hanwha Vision’s industry-leading AI-powered cameras with Navtech’s radar precision, operators benefit from continuous situational awareness while improving their operational efficiency and streamlining their workload. Ultimately, helping organisations to strengthen the resilience of their large, critical, and complex sites.”