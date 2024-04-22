Cloud-based platform

New from the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications is Axis Cloud Connect, an open hybrid cloud platform. With Axis devices, the platform enables a range of managed services to support system and device management, video and data delivery and meet cybersecurity, the company says.

The video surveillance market is increasingly connecting to cloud, the firm says, due to the need for remote access, data-driven insights, and scalability. The trend toward cloud adoption has shifted towards hybrid solutions, a mix of cloud and on-premises infrastructure, using smart edge devices as generators of data.

Axis Cloud Connect enables integration of Axis devices and partner applications by offering managed services. To keep systems up to date and ensure consistent system performance and cyber security, Axis hosts to ensure availability and reliability. The managed services enable secure remote access to live video operations, and device management with automated updates. It also offers user and access management for control of user access rights and permissions.

Johan Paulsson, CTO at Axis, pictured, says: “Axis Cloud Connect is a continuation of our commitment to deliver secure-by-design solutions that meet changing customer needs. This offering combines the benefits of cloud technology and hybrid architectures with our deep knowledge of analytics, image usability, cybersecurity, and long-term experience with cloud-based solutions, all managed by our team of experts to reduce friction for our customers.”

Axis has the next generation of its video management system (VMS) – AXIS Camera Station – on Axis Cloud Connect. Accordingly, Axis is extending its VMS (video management software) into a suite that includes AXIS Camera Station Pro, Edge and Center. The developers say AXIS Camera Station suite is engineered to more precisely match the needs of users based on flexible options for video surveillance and device management, architecture and storage, analytics and data management, and cloud-based services.

AXIS Camera Station Edge – cam-to-cloud solution combining Axis edge devices with Axis cloud services, requiring minimal equipment on-site; a camera with SD card or use AXIS S30 Recorder Series.

AXIS Camera Station Pro – video surveillance and access management software will be available from the third quarter of 2024, with optional cloud connectivity. It supports allAxis products and comes with features for video management and access control. It includes new features such as a web client, data insight dashboards and improved search functionality and optional cloud connectivity.

AXIS Camera Station Center – for managing hundreds or even thousands of cloud-connected AXIS Camera Station Pro or AXIS Camera Station Edge sites from one location; available in the second half of 2024.