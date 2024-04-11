RECONCILING FUNCTIONALITY, SECURITY AND SWIFT EVACUATION

dormakaba has launched SafeRoute: a new escape route system. This provides a practical solution for specifiers and installers who need to keep buildings and doors secure whilst allowing a safe means for evacuation. The system is compliant with BS EN 13637; ideal for a wide range of applications and can be used for either single or multiple doors, or can be connected over a network.

Ensuring safe and efficient evacuation of occupants in an emergency is essential. However, there is also a need to keep the building secure and prevent unauthorised access during normal use. As we know, in this scenario, emergency exits can represent a weak point in the security strategy.

Thankfully, the market responded, and from dormakaba comes an ideal solution with the SafeRoute emergency exit and escape route system to electronically control doors.

With the SafeRoute Software or Control Unit System, other components can be connected to create a network that is tailored (and can expand) to meet the specific challenges for the building and the required functionality. For example, the Saferoute system can be integrated with fire detection and alarm systems so that when a fire is detected, SafeRoute will automatically activate evacuation alarms, emergency lighting, and signage to guide people along safe escape routes.

Crucially, it features a delayed egress functionality, which can be applied to environments where misuse of a fire escape door or evacuation point is a concern. This provides a safe means of securing escape doors against misuse or to improve security to prevent theft – all whilst complying with the Building Regulations. To enhance security further, this innovative solution can be networked to door management software, enabling advanced alerts and reporting of unauthorised emergency exit usage for security personnel.

The SafeRoute system is the answer to an increasingly difficult challenge. It is an entirely flexible system that effortlessly reconciles the contradictory aspects of escape route security with practical technology.

Furthermore, dormakaba’s team of experts can advise on the relevant legislation, best practice and the right SafeRoute system for your needs.

For more information, visit www.dormakaba.co.uk/saferoutesystems or call 01884 256464

