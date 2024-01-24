Cloud-based service

New from the network video product manufacturer Vivotek is a new feature of their cloud-based security service VORTEX, VORTEX Connect.

This new feature is integrated into the Taiwanese company’s latest Network Video Recorders (NVRs), allowing users to connect to NVRs and at the same time use VORTEX cloud services. Users can upgrade to the cloud without replacing their network cameras.

With features such as high-resolution imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) analysis, and remote management, VORTEX lets a user transition to cloud. The company points to the market potential for cloud-based security solutions. With a capacity to allocate up to 1,000 in a business, VORTEX Connect PRO provides individual privacy access and camera group assignment permissions. Users can revoke or modify settings, for best allocation of resource. Important event segments can be archived and backed up in the cloud, mitigating risks associated with hard drive failures, deletion due to insufficient recording space, or overwriting. The system ensures updates to device firmware. It’s open for enterprise BETA version, with subscription services available soon.

VORTEX Connect is compatible with the company’s new series of NVRs, including models ND9326P, ND9426P, ND9542P and ND9442P. The makers say that these NVRs can provide power and network transmission without the need for deploying Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches. They come with cyber firm TrendMicro’s antivirus software, upgrading the confidentiality and security of image transmission and access with AES 265 and TLS 1.2 cybersecurity protection. The NVRs also support the connection of over 30,000 ONVIF Profile S network cameras.

Visit www.vivotek.com.