Fiber Sensys, part of the sensor manufacturer OPTEX group, has launched EchoPoint Distributed Acoustic Sensors (DAS). That offers intrusion detection across sites.

Using fibre optic sensing, the new EchoPoint series uses intelligent detection algorithms to provide point detection of plus or minus six metres in a range of up to 100km. This make the sensors suitable the makers say for large perimeters at sites such as airports, logistic centres, railways, critical infrastructure and to protect data conduits and pipelines, that requires location of a point of intrusion.

Thanks to its pattern-recognition classification algorithm, the sensors are able to distinguish between common causes of false and nuisance alarms, such as wildlife and weather conditions, and genuine intrusion attempts. The system is also immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), radio frequency interference (RFI) and lightning providing a reliable and safe solution. The product can be operated across multiple applications – installed on fences, buried or in a hybrid layout. When mounted on a fence, the sensors can identify someone cutting the fence or attempting to climb it. When buried, the system can tell between footsteps, manual and machine digging and vehicle movements. The EchoPoint series features intelligent software zoning. This means different detection zones can be configured, with the ability to independently adjust the sensitivity and output within each zone.

Masaya Kida, Managing Director of OPTEX EMEA, says: “By utilising the latest fibre optic sensing technology and highly intelligent classification algorithms, the new EchoPoint™ series is ideally suited to protect large sites where pinpoint intrusion location and detection is required to protect people, assets and infrastructure, and maintain business operations.”

When installed in a loop configuration, the sensors provide cut tolerance, so even if a sensor is cut or disconnected, the system will continue to operate. It can also feature dual redundancy, so that in the event of a processor failure, the second processor will automatically take over to keep the wider security system maintained. Visit https://www.optex-europe.com/products/intrusion-detection/echopoint-series.