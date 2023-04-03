Shredding association is 25

The UK Security Shredding Association (UKSSA) is 25 years old. UKSSA was incorporated in March 1998, the same year that the Data Protection Act came into force, creating added interest in data protection and secure document disposal.

In the early days, UKSSA had six members. Stuart Riccalton of Riverdale Paper was an early driving force. Those six founding members were: Riverdale Paper PLC; Salter Paper Group; Smurfit Recycling; Bolton Brothers; P.R. Paper Services; and, Houghton Waste Paper. Since, the association has grown membership to comprise large corporates and family-owned and run businesses. The UKSSA has set a Code of Practice and standards which it says are meaningful, ensure full compliance with data protection and are independently audited.

Paul Caldwell, chair of UKSSA, pictured, said: “We are delighted to be marking our 25th anniversary this month. Since the beginning, high standards have been at the core of what we are about and this is still very much our ethos today. Over the next 25 years we look forward to building on our reputation as the gold standard in security shredding and the only UK trade body entirely dedicated to the data destruction industry.”

Visit www.ukssa.org.uk.