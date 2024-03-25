Now landing through letterboxes (and digitally in email in-boxes) is the April print edition of Professional Security Magazine. As ever we bring you the snappiest, most pertinent and personal news about, and for, private security people in the British Isles.

We’ve interviewed the Londoner who’s become the first security manager at one of Belfast’s newest and largest landmarks and entertainment venues; and a man who’s set up a company offering a spectrum of security services, from training to event stewarding, and who meanwhile has become a sponsor of his local town’s football club, that bears the company’s name.

In the February edition, we covered the University of Manchester, that was hit by a cyber attack and took many months to recover; then in the March edition we featured the British Library, still coming to terms with its ransomware attack (a link here to the Library’s most recent message, offering lessons). Now we bring you a fire and rescue service’s experience.

We also offer you words and pictures from our Women in Security (WiS) afternoon tea at the Birmingham NEC Metropole Hotel (pictured) to mark International Women’s Day, that also heard some poignant tributes to Baroness Henig, the former chair of the Security Industry Authority (SIA), who has died in London aged 80; we digest what was said and argued at Prof Martin Gill’s conference before the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) in February; an evening put on for an invited audience by the guarding and facilities management (FM) contractor Mitie at the Old Bailey in London; and talking of FM contractors, we went to Liverpool for Carlisle Support Services‘ Innovation Lab day of discussion before a black-tie evening company awards, that served to celebrate outstanding work and showcase what the services sector is good at.

Plus all the regulars – four pages of ‘spending the budget’, four pages of new products and services, and magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, distributors and manufacturers of security products.

In the May magazine – more cyber incident response, including table-top exercises; heritage crime; corporate security; and another alarm receiving centre (ARC) visit.