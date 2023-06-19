Font Size: A A A

Announcement

MBE for Joe Connell

19th June 2023

In the overseas list of the King’s birthday honours list, Joe Connell the past chair of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC) was made an MBE, for his services to consultancy and counter-terrorism.

Joe chaired the ASC for several years (he’s pictured in 2016). He was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) in February in London.

In the UK list, British Empire Medals went to Barry Palmer, Head of Safety and Security at the Tate; Matthew Wennington, Security Operations Manager at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Corina Pearce, Programme and Policy Manager, Land Transport National Security, Department for Transport, an MBE went to Colin Woolford, Strategic Security Director and Counter Terrorism Adviser, City of London Corporation; and OBEs went to James Brereton, as Deputy Director, Transport Security Operations Centre at the Department for Transport, and Deputy Head, Safety, Security and Business Resilience, Ministry of Defence, and Claire Merron, Deputy Head, Safety, Security and Business Resilience, Ministry of Defence, for their work during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last autumn.

MBEs went to William Brown, the retired National Security Adviser for museums at Arts Council England; Angela Caroo, Head, Physical Security Compliance, Barclays UK; Sandra Stephenson, Head of Personnel Security, Department for International Trade, and Richard Symonds, Security Incident Policy and Investigation Team Leader, Ministry of Defence; Rachael Atkins, for her work as Deputy Head, Venue Security and Transport, for the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year; and to Dr Jessica Barker, and Lisa Ventura, for cyber security work. An OBE went to Paul Mott, Head of Joint Extremism Unit, Home Office and HM Prison and Probation Service.

For the honours list in full visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-kings-birthday-honours-list-2023.


