Darwin Clayton sponsor BSIA awards

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has signed the security industry specialist insurance broker Darwin Clayton as the regional and national security personnel sponsor of its awards scheme for 2024.

Darwin Clayton have been BSIA associate members since 2004 and providers of insurance brokerage for over 100 years. They are the lead sponsor of the association’s five personnel-based categories. The awards mark security officer work across the UK by region, and culminate in recognising five national finalists in the summer at the association’s flagship event, the British Security Awards. Those categories include; Best Team, Service to the Customer, Outstanding Act, Security Manager of the Year and the Gaby Hutchinson Award for Best Newcomer.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “We are excited to confirm Darwin Clayton as major sponsors of our long-established security personnel categories. The British Security Awards are an integral part of the BSIA’s strategy and enable us to thank not only our members, but the individuals who represent them in keeping people, property and places professionally protected.

“Having these categories sponsored by a recognised and respected company with close links to our members and the Association, is testament to the value placed on our awards scheme in the security realm.”

And Mark Harris, Director, Darwin Clayton, said: “We are truly thrilled to have been selected as lead 2024 sponsor for these prestigious awards. Darwin Clayton’s heritage is built upon our long-standing relationship with the security industry, and we have been a supporter of the BSIA and the annual awards for over 25 years. We are extremely proud to be partnering with the industry’s leading association, in support of the awards which recognise the diligence and professionalism of the security companies and their people that represent the industry.”

The regional security personnel categories are open until Wednesday, April 3; winners are due to be announced later that month. Regional winners go to the national stage of the British Securiry Awards, on Wednesday, July 3, at the Royal Lancaster London.