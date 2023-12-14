Destruction revision welcomed

The UK Security Shredding Association (SSA) has welcomed the launch of a revised European standard for the secure destruction of confidential and sensitive material.

BS EN 15713:2023 was published in the UK in September and will come into force when the 2009 version is withdrawn from the end of March. The 15713 standard sets out best practice for the destruction of confidential material, whether paper documents or hard drives. The SSA describes the standard is more robust than the 2009 one which it expects will affect data destruction and security processes. The new standard will go into the association’s code of practice and its members will be audited against it from April.

Paul Caldwell, association chair, pictured, said: “We welcome the publication of this revised standard which aligns with UKSSA’s ethos of raising industry standards and setting the highest bar in the information destruction industry.

“Through our code of practice we will ensure that all UKSSA members are working to this new standard, giving customers utmost peace of mind that they are working with a security shredding provider that they can trust.

“The standard sets a modern benchmark for our industry and correlates more with the requirements of regulations such as GDPR and increasingly high demands to keep information secure.”

About BS EN 15713:2023

It’s double the length of the previous 2009 standard, owing to the change seen in the information destruction industry and data protection rules since 2009. The document sets out guidelines and best practice for organisations and service providers involved. This includes security measures such as personnel vetting, collection and transportation and destruction methods.

