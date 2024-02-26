Free cloud seminars

The security technology integrator Reliance High-Tech is running two free seminars for security users who want to understand the cloud and to deliver ‘value beyond security’.

These ‘ticket only’ events will cover the latest in cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and the power of AI in security. Reliance High-Tech will present their expertise in integrating cloud services, and will be joined by two of their technology partners: the cloud security firm Eagle Eye Networks, and cloud-based access control firm, Brivo.

The first event, on Thursday, March 14, at Moorgate in central London, starts at 1pm with presentations, and culminates with virtual clay pigeon shooting. The second event, on March 21, at the National Football Museum in Manchester, has a 2pm start, and Reliance has organised a private tour of the museum.

Reliance High-Tech’s CEO, Alistair Enser, will host the day alongside CTO, Andy Schofield, and will be available to answer questions on the security industry’s transition to cloud and accelerating use of AI; as well as arrange for attendees to network with the guest experts and peers.

The event is open to end-users and security consultants, with delegate numbers limited via pre-registered ticket only. To request a ticket, or to ask further details of the agenda and speaker list, register your interest for your chosen event at: https://events.reliancehightech.co.uk/events. Or e-mail the firm, at info@reliancehightech.co.uk.