IHMA chair

The trade body the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has a new chair – ITW Speciality Films’ holographic research and development lead Dr Mark Deakes, pictured; and board members.

A not-for-profit body, the IHMA has Jim Keller, OpSec Security’s VP Global Product & Technology, and Alexandre Noizet, SURYS IN Groupe’s banknote business line director joining the seven-strong board. Deakes is an industry veteran with over 20 years’ experience in holography and associated processes. The IHMA reports that it’s expanding its membership base, in particular to include more non-traditional members coming from outside the security and brand protection industries.

It recently secured a new agreement with China’s regional trade organisation Security Identification Union (SIU) in a move that sees the SIU ramp-up promotion the IHMA’s work to the wider hologram community across China, one of the world’s most important markets.

Growth of commercial holograms remains robust despite the global challenges, said Dr Mark Deakes, while hologram-based authentication and track and trace systems help to underpin efforts by government and law enforcement agencies to bolster their protection strategies. Dr Mark Deakes will spearhead the IHMA’s representation of producers and converters of holograms for security, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications.

He said: “The IHMA continues to move forward and work with members and organisations to ensure that it remains a strong advocate, industry voice and effective resource for the industry in the future. I look forward to working with colleagues in 2024 and beyond, helping our industry secure growth and innovate, as well as ensuring all involved in holography come together as one to secure the opportunities available for growth.”

About the IHMA (www.ihma.org)

It’s made up of more than 80 of hologram companies. Members include producers and converters of holograms for banknote security, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications.