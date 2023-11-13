It’s Respect for Shopworkers Week. The trade union Usdaw says its members are raising awareness of its year-round Freedom from Fear campaign and talking to the public to promote a message of ‘respect for shopworkers’ and to campaign for a stand-alone offence of assaulting or abusing shopworkers, which already exists in Scotland (the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021).

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary says: “It is shocking that two-thirds of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence. Six in ten of these incidents were triggered by theft from shops, which is clearly the result of a 25 per cent increase in police recorded shoplifting.

“Our survey demonstrates that shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shop workers. Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers. Our members are reporting that they are often faced with hardened career criminals in their stores and much of the abuse they suffer is from those who are stealing to sell goods on, often to fund an addiction.

“Regrettably the Government is not delivering the change we need on retail crime. They are not tackling the perception that theft from shops has effectively been decriminalised by a series of policies over the last thirteen years. Issuing fixed penalty notices for shop thefts under £200 has led to fewer crimes being investigated and prosecuted. Fewer uniformed officers patrolling shopping areas gives criminals more confidence. Conservative MPs repeatedly voted down a protection of workers law, which already exists in Scotland. Last month’s downgrading of punishment for what they refer to as ‘low-level’ crimes only adds to the perception that theft from shops is not being taken seriously.

“This week Usdaw activists will be campaigning in their workplaces and communities calling on the shopping public to ‘respect shop workers’ and ‘keep your cool’, particularly in the run-up to Christmas when the number of incidents increases as shops get busy and customers become frustrated. This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough.”

Retailers in 2023 such as the Co-operative, Tesco and Waitrose have become increasingly vocal in 2023 about retail crime and shortcomings by the authorities, such as an inconsistent police response to crimes. Matt Hood, Co-op MD, said today: “We are pleased that the serious issue of retail crime, which impacts our communities so dramatically, has been acknowledged, and that Police chiefs have committed to attend incidents where the offender is detained. It is a welcome and reassuring move, which should complement the £200m we’ve invested in colleague and store safety. But, we very urgently need to see it in action in our stores, so the desperate calls to the police from my front line colleagues are responded to and the criminals start to realise there are real consequences to their actions.”

Co-op adds that it’s hosting over 50 MPs and some police and crime commissioners (PCCs) into their stores across the UK this week.

At the Association of Convenience Stores, supporting the week, ACS chief James Lowman said: “We know from speaking to retailers that these incidents are happening on a daily basis and the perpetrators are doing so without fear of reproach.

Some responses to the union’s survey:

“Man spat on me when I confronted him for trying to steal coffee from us. Get drunk people who try to steal, swearing at myself and other colleagues.”

“Regular shoplifter threatened me and another staff member, said not to try anything because he had a knife.”

“Shoplifter went to hit me and another said they were going to cut my throat. Had a band of shoplifters coming in being aggressive, rude and threatening.”

“Abuse from youths on a daily basis – threats and violence from shoplifters under the influence of drink and drugs.”

“Challenged a thief and was pushed and swung at. A shoplifter punched the window next to me and said it would be my face next time.”

“Involved in an armed robbery and attacked with a machette. Had items of stock thrown at me by customers.”

Visit www.usdaw.org.uk/Campaigns/Freedom-From-Fear.

Photo by Mark Rowe; Waitrose, Bloomsbury, London.