Security Institute 2023 Conference

After a networking session over tea or coffee, the delegates returned to the auditorium to listen to Rob Kennedy, a Chartered Security Professional (CSyP) and Fellow of the Institute (FSyI), from the Protective Security Centre, on the need to develop tomorrow’s security professionals. He was chair of a panel, to discuss the merits of a Level 4 Apprenticeship that converges the four traditional strands of protective security to provide the student with an awareness across the profession for those at an early stage of their career.

Toward the end of the day, the delegates were reminded of the consequences of a successful terrorist attack when Pauline Cranmer QAM recited her personal experience of being the London Ambulance Service Gold Command during the Westminster Bridge terror attack of March 22, 2017. She spoke of her learnings when coordinating the emergency medical response to an incident that resulted in the loss of life for five members of the public and an on-duty police officer at the entrance to the Houses of Parliament, PC Keith Palmer.

On arrival, and accompanied by Stuart Shilson LVO DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of London, Princess Anne was met by Julie Nel; Vice chair, Sarah Austerberry; Interim Chief Executive, Frank Cannon; and the Institute’s Board Adviser, Bob Martin. Prior to taking her seat for the afternoon session, Princess Anne met with several of the conference speakers; a selection of those who chair Institute SIGs (Special Interest Groups), plus selected members of the Institute’s head office staff.

She then joined the conference and listened to a session from Michelle Russell, Chief Executive Officer of the UK regulator, the Security Industry Authority. She set out how the SIA aims to help prepare the industry to protect communities and raise professional standards across the profession.

Then came a repeat Institute conference speaker, Mike Croll who among many other things is a senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University. Mike took the audience on an at times humorous journey of generational communication styles, illustrated through music, methods of communication, and the choice of underwear! While with some satire, Mike and his panel highlighted the diverse styles required when communicating across the generations, from the Baby Boomers, to the Millennials and Generation Z, to today’s Gen Alphas.